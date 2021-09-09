Diversity in Sioux Falls has come a long way in the past 30 years, but South Dakota's largest city still has a long way to go.

In a study just released by Finder.com, Sioux Falls is the fifth-least diverse city in America, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey.

The overall ranking is actually a composite of the city's ranking in three key areas - cultural diversity, socioeconomic diversity, and household diversity.

Cultural diversity: sex, race, ethnicity, age, language, place of birth, citizenship

Socioeconomic diversity: education, income, occupation, industry, class of worker, Veteran Status

Household diversity: household type, marital status, family type, family size

Sioux Falls was in the bottom 15 in all three areas - 205th in cultural diversity, 199th in socioeconomic diversity, and 195th in household diversity.

On the list of the least diverse cities, Colorado and Utah each had a pair of entries:

Scottsdale, Arizona Duluth, Minnesota Springfield, Missouri Arvada, Colorado Sioux Falls, South Dakota Naperville, Illinois Boise City, Idaho Sandy, Utah Fort Collins, Colorado Orem, Utah

According to the study, California is the king of diversity with eight cities in the Golden State in the Top Ten:

Richmond, California Bridgeport, Connecticut Dale City, Virginia Inglewood, California San Leandro, California Stockton, California Antioch, California Hayward, California Sacramento, California Los Angeles, California