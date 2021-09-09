Sioux Falls near the Bottom on the Most Diverse Cities in America List
Diversity in Sioux Falls has come a long way in the past 30 years, but South Dakota's largest city still has a long way to go.
In a study just released by Finder.com, Sioux Falls is the fifth-least diverse city in America, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey.
The overall ranking is actually a composite of the city's ranking in three key areas - cultural diversity, socioeconomic diversity, and household diversity.
- Cultural diversity: sex, race, ethnicity, age, language, place of birth, citizenship
- Socioeconomic diversity: education, income, occupation, industry, class of worker, Veteran Status
- Household diversity: household type, marital status, family type, family size
- Sioux Falls was in the bottom 15 in all three areas - 205th in cultural diversity, 199th in socioeconomic diversity, and 195th in household diversity.
On the list of the least diverse cities, Colorado and Utah each had a pair of entries:
- Scottsdale, Arizona
- Duluth, Minnesota
- Springfield, Missouri
- Arvada, Colorado
- Sioux Falls, South Dakota
- Naperville, Illinois
- Boise City, Idaho
- Sandy, Utah
- Fort Collins, Colorado
- Orem, Utah
According to the study, California is the king of diversity with eight cities in the Golden State in the Top Ten:
- Richmond, California
- Bridgeport, Connecticut
- Dale City, Virginia
- Inglewood, California
- San Leandro, California
- Stockton, California
- Antioch, California
- Hayward, California
- Sacramento, California
- Los Angeles, California
