7 Sioux Falls Non-Profits Recieve Grants To Fund Projects

With many local non-profit organizations, having the funding and resources to further their work can be overwhelming. With the help of one South Dakota agency several local non-profits are smiling today due to a program that funds organizations.

As Dakota News Now reports, the Beyond Idea Grant program awards funding to organizations seeking to design, test, or spread their ideas to help make South Dakota better for everyone.

On Monday seven organizations received recognition and a grant to help them continue their work in the community.

Funding support from SHIFT Garage has awarded grants through the South Dakota Fund Grant to the Center for Disabilities and The Community Outreach.

According to Dakota News Now, Officials at Shift Garage say their $100,000 in funding will help support their upshift auto dealership, which is working to provide affordable transportation along with financial literacy education and support.

Chris Erickson, director of SHIFT Garage says the program provides reliable transportation.

