Sioux Falls Phillips Avenue Diner About To Re-Open After Fire

The Phillips Avenue Diner was forced to close down on June 5, 2021, after an overnight fire in the restaurant.

Speculation is that a fire started somewhere near the restaurant's men's bathroom. In 2020 when the pandemic caused hardships for the whole foodservice industry a fire is certainly sad to see happen to one of Sioux Falls's downtown dining institutions.

Some good news is that it has been announced that after being closed for two months it appears that The Phillips Avenue Diner will be opening back up for business yet this month.

Aaron Gunewaldt with WR Hospitality, which owns the Diner, told the Argus Leader that “we're one or two small steps away from being able to get food and start the preparation for reopening. We think we're an important part of the downtown and we're excited to get going again.”

Other WR Hospitality Restaurants include:

All Day Café

Taphouse41

22TEN Kitchen Cocktails

Buglin Bull Restaurant & Sports Bar in Custer, SD

Minervas in Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, and Okoboji

The Phillips Avenue Diner's menu offers amazing breakfast, lunch, and dinner items. Fun appraisers are also available.

You may want to try the Poutine. They described it as "A Canadian Masterpiece...French fries topped with pulled pork, cheese curds, and rich brown gravy." I describe it as awesome!