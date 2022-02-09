An armed robbery turned into a pursuit across state lines and ended in an arrest.

According to Dakota News Now, a woman helped herself to the cash register at the Days Inn on Gateway Boulevard on Tuesday. Employees were in a back room at the time but when they confronted her, she began waving a knife around.

The woman then took off out the door and the employees followed in an attempt to get her license plate number. In the process of making her getaway, the suspect hit one of the employees with the vehicle she was driving, though they were not injured. The vehicle was reported stolen.

Sioux Falls police followed the vehicle through Sioux Falls and continued the pursuit all the way to Larchwood, Iowa. There they gave up the pursuit and it was taken over by local law enforcement. She was eventually arrested by authorities in Iowa and charged there. There will eventually be charges filed in Sioux Falls and an arrest warrant issued.