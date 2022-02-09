Woo Your Favorite Zoo Animal Saturday at Great Plains Zoo

When is the last time you told the animal in your life you loved them? Sorry, ladies, but your husband Ed with the hairy back doesn't count.

If you see yourself as a combination between Dr. Dolittle and Ace Ventura when it comes to your love for animals then the Great Plains Zoo and Delbridge Museum is where you wanna be on Saturday (February 12) for "Woo at the Zoo."

The Great Plains Zoo is giving all their visitors that day an opportunity to "woo" their favorite zoo animal by telling them how much they mean to you.

No, unfortunately, you can't bring a dozen roses and a box of chocolates for your favorite snow monkey, but you can drop off a heartfelt Valentine's Day card in your favorite animal's mailbox that will be located just outside of the animals' habitat.

According to Dakota News Now, zoo visitors will be able to create their own special handmade card or pick up one of the complimentary Valentine’s Day cards the zoo will have to offer at the admissions window on Saturday.

Either way, you'll be able to tell that special Amur tiger, snow leopard, brown bear, primate, giraffe, red panda, kangaroo, camel, rhinoceros, bison, (you get the idea), how much you love them.

If your favorite zoo animal doesn't have a mailbox outside of its habitat area, or the animal doesn't feel like being sociable on Saturday, you can leave your Valentine in the mailbox closest to your favorite animal, and the Great Plains Zoo staff will be sure to read your ooey-gooey Valentine message to its intended recipient.

Learn more about the Great Plains Zoo and what else they have planned for this Saturday here.

Source: Dakota News Now

