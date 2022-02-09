Sioux Falls SME Women in Business Event

Sioux Falls SME Women in Business Event

SME stands for Sales and Marketing Executives. The Sioux Falls group considers itself the 'premier sales and marketing leadership and networking organization'.

The group is made up of people who work in sales and marketing in various ways and brings them together to exchange ideas, share opportunities, and charitable giving.

SME also focuses on education for its members through workshops, meetings, discussions, and events.

Speaking of events, SME Women in Business is one of the organization's biggest. It will take place March 22, 2022 from noon until 9 pm at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

This year's theme is 'From Dreaming to Doing'!

The event consists of a whole day's worth of experiences. There will be a trade fair, seminars, and workshops all designed to help propel women forward.

The day will conclude with the Women of Excellence awards and keynote speaker, Cheryl Strayed.

Cheryl Strayed is a New York Times bestselling author. Her books include Tiny Beautiful Things, Brave Enough, and her memoir Wild. Wild was turned into an Oscar-nominated movie starring Reese Witherspoon.

Women of Excellence nominations are now open. If you know someone that deserves this special honor, the nomination form can be found here.

The day's schedule of events is as follows:

*12:00 – 5:00 PM Afternoon Showcase
•Trade Fair (60 booths)
•Six Breakout Sessions from local industry & thought leaders.
•Entrepreneurial Panel
•Exclusive Experience Rooms
•Interactive Activities
*6:00 – 9:00 PM Evening Program
•Plated dinner
•Presentation of the Women of Excellence Awards
•Keynote Speaker, Cheryl Strayed

Tickets are $80 per ticket or $800 for a table of ten. Tickets can be purchased, here.

