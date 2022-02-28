Sales & Marketing Executives Inc. of Sioux Falls (SME) is an association of sales and marketing management professionals. Its goal for more than 60 years has been and continues to be, improving sales and marketing management skills.

They do this through workshops, meetings, events, and idea-sharing discussions.

Their membership is provided with numerous networking opportunities and a world-class education on expanding sales and marketing capabilities.

The SME Women In Business Event was first organized in 1980. They wanted to honor successful local women in business. This year's theme is "From Dreaming to Doing!"

The event has evolved to include a trade fair, educational sessions, and an evening program featuring the Women of Excellence Awards and inspiring keynote speakers.- - -SME

Some of the inspirational speakers who have been at this Women of Excellence event include; Elizabeth Smart, who survived a childhood kidnapping and assault, Erin Brokovich, environmental activist and consumer advocate.

This year's amazing speaker is the author of the #1 New York Times best-selling memoir "Wild", Cheryl Strayed. "Wild" later became a movie starring Reese Witherspoon. She also wrote the play, "Tiny, Beautiful Things", another bestseller "Brave Enough" and is the host of the hit podcast "Sugar Calling".

The Women in Business Event is the one of the region’s largest professional, educational, development, and celebratory events highlighting women.--SME

There will be a number of workshops, "Experience" rooms which will be focused on fun, connecting to other business people, and building skills which will help your career.

The Afternoon Trade Fair is an opportunity for local businesswomen to connect with other business leaders, to promote their business and their products.

The SME Women of Excellence is going on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 from 12 to 9 PM at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

You can be a part of this SME Women of Excellence event in so many ways. For more information about tickets, setting up your own showcase booth, and more, just see the SME Women of Excellence website.