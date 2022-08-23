Sioux Falls Police Closes Intersection After ‘Suspicious Package’

If drivers are planning to travel near the Rice Street and Cliff Avenue intersection in Sioux Falls, you might need to find an alternative route.

The Sioux Falls Police Department has shut down this major intersection after a business found a "suspicious package." This immediate closure could effect drivers for the remainder of the work day.

The Public Information Officer of the Sioux Falls Police Department Sam Clemens just releasing this breaking press release with the following:

A suspicious package was found outside a business at Rice Street and Cliff Avenue. The intersection was closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic as Sioux Falls police are investigating the suspicious package. The intersection may be closed for several hours. To avoid lengthy delays, please avoid the area and take an alternate route.

Whenever information needs to get out to the public, the Sioux Falls Police Department does an excellent job updating its social media pages in a timely manner. This includes the department's Facebook page and Twitter account.

No other information has been released at the time of this post. In regards to when the intersection will open, that also remains to be seen. For the latest information with this developing story, check in with our news partners at Dakota News Now. You can also follow the Sioux Falls Police Department on its Facebook page and Twitter account.

