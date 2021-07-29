Sioux Falls School District Protocols for Return to Class

The 2021-22 school year begins August 26 for the Sioux Falls School District (SFSD) with the hope of once again having in-person learning. And as we are once again seeing an uptick in COVID cases, the school district is not ruling out the possibility of returning to protocols and practices previously outlined in the 2020-21 Return to Learn (R2L) Plan.

The plan for this year will be that all students and staff be given the choice if they want to wear a mask or not while in the classroom. If riding on a bus, masks will still be required.

It is not required that students and staff have the COVID-19 vaccine.

The good news for those in sports, all school activities and athletics will resume with pre-COVID-19 protocols.

You can find the complete 2021-22 draft here.