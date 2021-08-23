Sioux Falls Sertoma Fest (formerly Beer Fest) Set for October

Sioux Falls Noon Sertoma

How about one more beer event? Raise your glasses to raise funds for area park equipment to serve the Sioux Falls community.

Sioux Falls Noon Sertoma

The Sertoma Club continues to live by its vision, Service to Mankind. And one example is an upcoming event that will serve the Sioux Falls community for all to enjoy.

On Friday, October 8, the Sioux Falls Noon Sertoma Club will host their annual Sertoma Fest (formerly Beer Fest) at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall. Tickets for the event are $50 each. A table of 10 for your company or friends is $400.

Sertoma Fest this year will raise funds for their abilities mission. According to a release by the club, this is a mission to raise $1,000,000 to add All Abilities Park Equipment to Sertoma Park.

At Sertoma Fest, beer lovers can sample local favorites, enjoy live entertainment, plus participate in the silent and live auctions.

Follow the Sioux Falls Noon Sertoma Club on their Facebook page for the latest updates.

