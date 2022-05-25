This Is The Truth About “A Butterfly To Remember”

"Tis better to have loved and lost, than never to have loved at all."

Whether you subscribe to Lord Tennyson's philosophy or not, I think we can all agree that remembering loved ones we've lost will always be a sweet, yet painful experience. But remember them? We do.

Watching the finale of a popular TV show brought home to me the fact that it's the simple things that build your love for someone, that make life worth living. Watching your kids play in the backyard, having coffee with a friend, talking through a problem with your significant other, laughing at a truly awful movie, or trying different foods together.

All of these sweet memories can sustain us after a loved one has passed away.

Get our free mobile app

Life is amazingly beautiful, heartbreakingly sad, all too short, and random beyond belief!

No matter how a loved one leaves this planet; whether by accident, illness, ill will, or some other way, it is - excruciating. Seeking comfort in any form becomes so important.

AseraCare Hospice has offered the opportunity to honor and memorialize loved ones we've lost, in an extraordinary event, for over a decade. On Tuesday, June 21, beginning at 5:30 at the Sertoma Park shelter (off of 49th & Western on Oxbow, rain or shine) the 15th Annual "A Butterfly to Remember" celebration takes place.

There will be an inspirational program, food, music, and then the butterfly release.

You must reserve your butterfly or butterflies (two per person) honoring your late loved ones by May 31, 2022. This is absolutely FREE!

Registration forms are available at AseraCare Hospice, at 6009 W. 41st Street, Sioux Falls, on their Facebook discussion page, or call 605-338-2066.