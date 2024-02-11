Sioux Falls Skyforce Sweep Rip City Remix
The Sioux Falls Skyforce swept the Rip City Remix 103-86 on Saturday evening from the Sanford Pentagon to win their fourth contest in the last five outings.
The Force moves to 6-0 in back-to-back games during the regular season and takes a 1.5-game lead over Rio Grande Valley for first place in the Western Conference.
Rip City (10-7) got out to a 12-2 run to start the game to the 6:30 mark of the first quarter. The Skyforce outpaced the Remix 17-11 in the final minutes of the frame, but trailed 23-19 heading to the second quarter.
Swider guided Sioux Falls in the second quarter with 10 points to help the team outscore Rip City by six points. Malik Williams drained a three-pointer before the buzzer to give the Force a 45-43 lead at intermission.
The Remix was able to slash the Skyforce lead to 89-83 with just 5:03 remaining. But Sioux Falls outscored Rip City 14-3 in the final minutes to secure the fourth season series sweep of a Western Conference foe during the regular season.
Miami two-way player Alondes Williams provided 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists, while Josh Christopher and Manny Camper combined for 20 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists and a plus-37 plus-minus.
Antoine Davis led Rip City with 24 points and four rebounds, while Taze Moore added 12 points and eight assists.
Sioux Falls hits the road to face Oklahoma City on Tuesday and Texas on Wednesday before the all-star break. Both tip offs are slated for 7:00 PM.
