Cleveland, OH – The Sioux Falls Skyforce erased a 17-point deficit to overcome a 113-109 victory over the Cleveland Charge on Friday night from the Wolstein Center.

Drew Peterson led Sioux Falls (6-4) with 25 points on 9-15 FGA, nine rebounds, and six assists, while Alondes Williams secured his fourth-straight game of 20+ points with 23 points, five rebounds, and five assists.

Cleveland Cavaliers two-way player Emoni Bates had 17 points in the first half to lead the Charge (5-4) to a 62-50 lead at intermission.

Williams netted 14 points in the third quarter, as it helped the Skyforce shoot 60 percent from the field (12-20 FGA) and slash the Cleveland lead to just 91-85 with 12 minutes remaining.

Sioux Falls took the final frame by 10 points and the second half 63-47 to secure the victory. Caleb Daniels posted a career-high 24 points, while Justin Champagnie had 21 points and 16 rebounds to round out the top performers for the Force.

The Skyforce returns home to face the Indiana Mad Ants on Tuesday, with tip-off slated for 6:30 PM CST. Cleveland hosts Motor City on Tuesday, as well.

