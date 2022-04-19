Sioux Falls Snow Leopards Back For Second Season

The Sioux Falls Snow Leopards made history last year being the first Professional Women's Football Team in South Dakota.

Their first year came with some growing pains, but after a team refresh consisting of a new logo, new coaches, and new management, the team is gearing up for season two!

The Sioux Falls Snow Leopards website states, "South Dakota’s first professional women’s tackle football team, the Sioux Falls Snow Leopards, wrapped up their inaugural season in 2021 and we are set to kick off year two on April 23, 2022! We are proud members of the Women’s Football Alliance (WFA), the largest and most competitive women’s tackle football league in the world, with 60+ teams in the United States and Canada. The Snow Leopards currently rosters over 35 female athletes, and we compete in the WFA’s Division III level of play with many of the best teams in the nation."

As stated above, the first game of the season is Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 5 pm. The Snow Leopards' home games are played at USF Stadium located at 69th and Cliff.

The first home game of the season is against the Minnesota Minx!

The rest of the schedule is as follows:

Saturday, May 7th, 5 pm, USF Stadium against Midwest Mountain Lions

Saturday, May 14th, 5 pm, USF Stadium against Minnesota Minx

Saturday, May 28th, 4 pm, Franklin, WI against Midwest Mountain Lions

Tickets can be purchased at the game or ahead of time on the Women's Football Alliance (WFA) website: https://wfaprofootball.com/game-tickets/

Adult tickets are $10.