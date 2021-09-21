Women’s Pro Football Tryouts In Sioux Falls Sept 23

It's the Fall and football is everywhere you look including in Sioux Falls.

That includes the first professional women's tackle football team in South Dakota the Snow Leopards who will be having tryouts this week.

On Thursday, September 23, the Snow Leopards will hold open tryouts at Riverdale Park in Sioux Falls.

Not only is this a good opportunity for those who have played before, but also for those who have a desire to take the next step.

Last year was their inaugural season and the team and organization are looking to build on that success.

The Snow Leopards play their games in the Women's Football Alliance, which you can learn more about by visiting their website.

For more information on the Snow Leopards, their history, and this week's tryout, you can visit the team website.