Sioux Falls Stampede CEO Tom Garrity Named USHL Commissioner

He's been working as the interim commissioner of the USHL since December, but now Sioux Falls Stampede CEO Tom Garrity will move into the position full time.

Garrity, who has been with the Sioux Falls Stampede and Sioux Falls Canaries (Sioux Falls Sports) since 2012, will step aside from his duties with the Stampede in order to become the full-time commissioner of the USHL. He will stay in his role as owner and managing partner with the Sioux Falls Canaries.

During his time with the Stampede, Garrity helped the Stampede increase their attendance by 116% and helped the team lead the attendance in the USHL over the last five years. He also provided the path for Sioux Falls to host the annual USHL/NHL Top Prospect Game in 2017.

Garrity was named USHL Executive of the Year for the 2014-15 season. He was named interim commissioner in December following the departure of former commissioner Bob Fallen.

More information about Garrity accepting the USHL commissioner job, along with information about the upcoming 2018-19 season can be found through the Sioux Falls Stampede.