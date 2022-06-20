Sioux Falls Stampede Announce 2022-23 Schedule

Hockey fans in the Sioux Empire should get out their calendars and make room in their plans. The Sioux Falls Stampede have announced their schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

The Stampede, who have been Sioux Falls' USHL Hockey team since their formation in 1999, will open the season on the road at Pittsburgh.

The entire press release can be seen here.

The home opener will take place in Sioux Falls on October 15th when the Stampede host the Fargo Force.

Additionally, fans can expect to see a ton of area rivals visit the Premier Center, as Fargo will come to town for a total of 6 games, and fans will also see area teams from Omaha, Sioux City, and Waterloo to name a few.

The Stampede will be in search of an improved season this winter, as the team finished with a losing record last year for the first time since 2016-17.

The three-time Clark Cup Champions (2007, 2015, 2019) and have made the postseason in 15 of their 20 seasons since formation.

