Sioux Falls Stampede Home Opener This Weekend

Hockey fans are getting a double dose of good news this week. First, Augustana University broke ground on their new hockey arena that will see the Vikings competing in Division 1. And, the home opener for the Sioux Falls Stampede is this Saturday.

The Stampede begins the weekend on Friday at the Ice Box in Lincoln facing the Stars. On Saturday, it's a return to the PREMIER Center for a 6:05 PM puck-drop against Lincoln.

Before they take the ice, you can meet Stampede players at the four Sioux Falls Culver's locations tonight from 5:30 PM-7:30 PM. The first 25 fans at each location will get tickets to Saturday's home opener.

Get our free mobile app

Opening night will have something special for the kids. The first 1,000 kids 12-and-under receive a FREE Stampede jersey.

And looking at the forecast, the weather will be fantastic for tailgating. According to the Stampede, a tailgate party begins at 3:30 PM outside the Birdcage, across from the PREMIER Center. Bouncy houses and lawn games will be available for kids of all ages plus, the first 200 fans will receive a FREE hot dog.