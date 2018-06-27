Add another award to the front office of the Sioux Falls Stampede! For the third time in the last four years the Herd have been named USHL Organization of the Year.

USHL member clubs vote each offseason to award one organization as the USHL Organization of the Year. The Stampede have won the award for the fifth time overall and for the third time in the last four seasons.

Sioux Falls led the USHL in attendance again for the fifth straight year averaging just over 6,500 fans per game. The Stampede drew over 7,000 fans ten times last year, and three times over 10,000 fans.

Internally, the Sioux Falls Stampede increased their ticket sales and sponsorships by 6% last year. Ticket sales have also increased about 90% since the move into the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in 2014. The Stampede have also contributed over $200,000 to organizations around Sioux Falls.

The 20th season of Sioux Falls Stampede hockey will begin in September. This season's schedule will be released sometime soon.