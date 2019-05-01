Sioux Falls Stampede Win Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals

The Sioux Falls Stampede are edging closer to yet another USHL title as they continue to win in the playoffs.

On Tuesday night, the Stampede defeated the Tri-City Storm 3-0 and captured a Game 1 win.

The Stampede have continued to get timely offense and great goal tending, both factors that always stack up to success in the postseason.

Game 2 will be played tonight at the Viaero Center in Kearney, NE.

Game time is set for 7:05 and there is a watch party set up at both Louise and East side Buffalo Wild Wings locations in Sioux Falls.

The Western Conference Finals are a best of 5 series and Game 3 will be played back in Sioux Falls on Friday night with a Game 4 (if neccessary) on Saturday night at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.