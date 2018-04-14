There will not be a game played at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center tonight between the Sioux Falls Storm and Arizona Rattlers.

Because of the blizzard that is taking over South Dakota, the scheduled United Bowl rematch for Saturday night (April 14) has been moved tentatively to Monday night (April 16) at 6:00. Arizona, the defending IFL Champions, was unable to get into Sioux Falls due to closure of the Sioux Falls Regional Airport.

All tickets for the game will be honored on Monday night. Tickets are also still available through the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center box office and online through Ticketmaster.

Sioux Falls and Arizona have continued their winning ways from last season. Both teams are 4-1 entering Monday night's game and sit as the top two teams in the league. Arizona holds a opening week victory over Sioux Falls 39-33. This will be the first time the two teams will play in Sioux Falls since last year's championship game.