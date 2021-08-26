Sioux Falls to Get a ‘Wahlburgers’ inside Marion Road Hy-Vee

Sioux Falls is about to get a restaurant that has been on the wish list of many folks all over the Sioux Empire for a very long time.

Dakota News Now is reporting, the Hy-Vee location at 1900 South Marion Road plans on adding a counter-service version of a Wahlburgers restaurant in early September.

If a person living in Sioux Falls craved a mouth-watering Wahlburgers burger prior to Wednesday's announcement, a road trip would have been in order to the Hy-Vee in Shakopee, Minnesota. Or one of four different Hy-Vee Wahlburgers locations in either Ankeny, West Des Moines, Urbandale, or Waukee, Iowa.

The Wahlburger franchise first started back in 2011, when Paul Wahlburger, together with his brothers, actors Donnie, and Mark, opened up their first Wahlburgers location in the U.S. in Hingham, Massachusetts. Since that time, 48 other locations have popped up throughout the country, along with two in Canada and one in Germany.

The popularity of the Wahlburger restaurant chain also helped spawn a reality television series on A&E that first aired on (January 22) 2014. The show ran until 2019, receiving an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program during that time.

In 2018 Wahlburgers began a partnership with the Hy-Vee as they announced a plan to open 26 different Wahlburgers locations inside select Hy-Vee stores across seven different Midwestern states.

Head Chef Paul Wahlberg, together with his actor brother Donnie, who also happens to be the founding member of the New Kids on the Block, and another Wahlberg brother with the right stuff, actor/wanna-be wrapper Mark “Marky Mark” Wahlberg, are all known for creating a restaurant chain that has delicious menu items based on the same recipes the Wahlberg gang enjoyed when they were kids.

People all over the Sioux Empire will begin to get their first taste of all the Wahlburger signature burgers, delicious salads, adult shakes, and that addictive Wahl sauce for fries, starting on Tuesday (September 7) in Sioux Falls.

