Sioux Falls to Witness Another Total Lunar Eclipse in November

Mother Nature is planning another celestial show for all the stargazers in the Sioux Empire in a couple of weeks.

The final total lunar eclipse of the year is scheduled to happen during the early morning hours of (November 8) 2022.

Trust me, you'll want to take a nap that day if you plan on checking this one out. Optimal viewing times to witness November's full moon, otherwise known as the (Beaver moon) will be between 2:00 AM and 5:40 AM here in the Sioux Falls area.

That morning, the moon will pass through the earth's shadow for a maximum of three hours and forty minutes creating another total lunar eclipse.

Much like the Harvest full moon in September and the Hunter's moon in October, the Beaver moon next month should not disappoint astronomy lovers.

Unlike, a solar eclipse, this November's lunar eclipse is considered a safe event to view with the naked eye. Spectators will not be required to have special glasses to view it, and you should be able to use binoculars and telescopes to get up close and personal when viewing the Beaver moon.

According to Britannica.com, on average in most calendar years there are two lunar eclipses. However, some years there can be one to three, or possibly none that occur. Solar eclipses generally happen two to five times each year. When an eclipse does occur, the Sun, Earth, and Moon line up perfectly, thus creating either a solar or lunar eclipse. Depending on the event, the sun and or the moon can be partially or totally covered.

November's lunar eclipse should have a reddish, brownish, orange appearance as solar rays refract through the earth's atmosphere throughout the eclipse period and appear to change the color of the lunar surface.

The website TimeandDate.com says the total event will last for roughly 5 hours and 20 minutes. The total lunar eclipse should be visual for 1 hour, 24 minutes, and 57 seconds.

Here are the optimal viewing times for the November lunar eclipse in the Sioux Falls area:

Penumbral begins: Nov 8 at 2:02:15 am

Nov 8 at 2:02:15 am Partial begins: Nov 8 at 3:09:12 am

Nov 8 at 3:09:12 am Full begins: Nov 8 at 4:16:39 am

Nov 8 at 4:16:39 am Maximum: Nov 8 at 4:59:11 am

Nov 8 at 4:59:11 am Full ends: Nov 8 at 5:41:36 am

Nov 8 at 5:41:36 am Partial ends: Nov 8 at 6:49:03 am

Now let's just hope Mother Nature does her part by giving us a nice clear morning to view this celestial event.

By the way, the next total eclipse that all of us here in North America will be able to witness comes up on (March 14) 2025.

Source: Britannica.com/TimeandDate.com