Sioux Falls Travelers Will Have New Non-Stop Flight Options to Las Vegas

Grant Cai via Unsplash

Heading to Sin City is about to get a little easier for travelers from Sioux Falls.

Frontier Airlines is adding non-stop flights from the Sioux Falls Regional Airport (FSD) to McCarran International Airport (LAS) in Las Vegas, beginning September 9.

The twice-weekly service between South Dakota and Nevada's largest cities will initially fly on Thursdays and Sundays.

The Thursday flights will begin in Las Vegas with a 12:58 PM Pacific Time departure and a 5:42 PM Central Time arrival in Sioux Falls. That same plane will leave Sioux Falls at 6:36 PM Central Time, arriving in Las Vegas at 7:30 PM Pacific Time.

Sunday's service starts with a 7:04 AM Pacific Time departure from Las Vegas, arriving in Sioux Falls at 11:48 AM Central Time. The return trip leaves Sioux Falls at 12:33 PM Central Time and arrives in Las Vegas at 1:28 PM Pacific Time.

Flight times are two hours, 44 minutes eastbound, and two hours, 55 minutes westbound.

Fares start at $49 each way/$45 for Frontier's Discount Den members.

On top of airfare, travelers will pay a minimum of $38 for a checked piece of luggage and anywhere between $17 and $60 to select a seat on the flight.

Currently, the only non-stop option for Sioux Falls travelers to Las Vegas is Allegiant Airlines, which offers flights two to six times per week, depending on the season.

