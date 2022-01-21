Siouxland Libraries Challenge You to Help Kickstart Their Future

No matter what you're into, or something you're interested in knowing more about, the library is a good starting point. Whether you prefer visiting in-person, or virtually, you're opening a whole universe of information to yourself.

If you have kids, the immeasurably rich resources the Siouxland Libraries offer are even more important.

The Siouxland Libraries also know that progress for them means meeting the community's needs. To do that they have created a 5-year strategic plan and mission that includes getting input from the people they serve.

Right now, through February 4, there is a library survey that everyone in the community is being asked to take, in order to help our libraries plan for the future.

You'll be asked for your input on the programs being offered, which ones you'd like to see them add, and what improvements or changes would make our libraries even better.

To me, some of the most meaningful and interesting questions are:

If you were designing a "library of the future," what would you include?

What are your preferred ways to use the library? A) Virtually? B) In a building where you could also shop for groceries? C) Pop-up neighborhood libraries?

Which library branch do you use the most? (Because there are a lot of them!)

What are some factors that keep you from using the libraries? (Like transportation issues, language barriers, lack of knowledge about them).

But there are more questions about products and services, equipment, books you'd like to see added, and a whole lot more.

So hurry and take the survey now! Remember, you can only participate through Friday, February 4th.

