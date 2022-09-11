Small South Dakota Town Named ‘Ugliest’ in the Entire State

The state of South Dakota has some incredibly beautiful places to visit. The majestic Black Hills, the formidable Missouri River, and of course, there's nothing quite like the Badlands.

That being said, some areas of the state are more appealing than others and one unlucky town was named the "ugliest" in the Mount Rushmore State.

A Lot Travel recently unveiled its list of the ugliest town in each state and some of the places chosen are rather surprising.

Get our free mobile app

Read More: Ugliest Town in Minnesota Revealed

As for South Dakota, it's a small town in the central part of the state.

Winner, South Dakota Google Street View loading...

Welcome to Winner, South Dakota

What exactly makes Winner the ugliest town in the state? Here's a portion of what A Lot Travel had to say:

Sitting at barely 2,800 residents, Winner, South Dakota, is a loser in our books. Ironic, huh? Back in 1909, the town was dutifully named for being the most successful trading post in Tripp County. Since then, it seems things have only gone downhill. It sucks when you peak in the early 20th-century! -A Lot Travel Website

For the record, I'd hardly call Winner an ugly place and it's kind of absurd A Lot Travel would choose it, considering the author of the article has probably never been within 100 miles of Winner.

The town of Winner has plenty of great things to do and see. Just by visiting Winner's Website, you can see it's a special place to call home.

To see the complete list of the "ugliest" towns in each state, visit the A Lot Travel Website.

Story Source: A Lot Travel Website

Story Source: Winner Website