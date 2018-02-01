Snow and Sun Expected for Super Bowl Weekend in Minneapolis

Super Bowl 52 will be played inside at US Bank Stadium, but for the fans, it is much more than a game, it is a weekend of fun leading up to the biggest game all year.

There of course isn't as much risk to hosting a game in a cold weather environment when the game itself will be played inside, however, the plans of fans do change when snow rolls in.

The weather is scheduled to be a mix of snow and sun this weekend in Minneapolis so some plans may stay the same while some may change.

According to Weather.com, there is a 50% chance of snow on Saturday with a high of 15 degrees.

Super Bowl Sunday is scheduled to be sunny with a high of only 10 degrees but there is really no chance of snow which makes it at least tolerable.

The NFL is advising fans who are attending the game to arrive as early as possible as the security check points are outside and extra layers have been suggested as well.