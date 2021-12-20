Someone Drops $1800 Gold Coin In South Dakota Red Kettle

We've all seen the incredible volunteers who stand out in the cold by storefronts in South Dakota ringing a bell in hope that anyone passing by will drop some money in the red kettle.

The Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign is one of the oldest non-profit fundraisers in the United States. Since 1891 they have raised millions of dollars for those who need it in communities across the nation.

They provide toys for kids, coats for the homeless, food for the hungry, and countless social service programs throughout the year.

For many years it's been a tradition here in South Dakota that some thoughtful individual or individuals will anonymously drop gold coins into some red kettles.

And it's happened again this year. It's been reported that for the 21st year in a row someone has dropped a 1oz. American Buffalo Gold Coin wrapped in a dollar bill in a Salvation Army red kettle at Baken Park in Rapid City.

The estimated value of the Buffalo Gold coin is around $1,800.00.

The South Dakota and nationwide bell ringing season starts each November and runs through Christmas Eve.

The Salvation Army reminds you that the unpaid “volunteers are the difference between an empty kettle and one that raises about $30 per hour. That's enough to provide a family with two bags of groceries, or shelter an individual for a night.”

You can find out about becoming a volunteer Salvation Army Bell Ringer at Salvationarmy.org.

