Sioux Falls Salvation Army Needs You This Holiday Season

It’s hard to believe it’s that time of year as the holidays have once again snuck up on us. Overall, people appear to be in a generous and cheerful mood during the season of giving. There is also a familiar aspect of the holidays that have returned to stores and various businesses around the Sioux Empire.

The time to welcome the red kettles from The Salvation Army has arrived! Every year, The Salvation Army places red kettles throughout the Sioux Empire outside stores like Hy-Vee for its annual Red Kettle Campaign. This annual fundraiser from the non-profit organization benefits many individuals and families in need. However, now The Salvation Army is asking for the community's help that goes beyond donating.

Get our free mobile app

Not only does The Salvation Army have a goal to raise $300,000 during the Red Kettle Campaign by Christmas Eve, they need volunteers to help this dream become a reality.

According to The Salvation Army's Facebook page, the organization is looking for "hundreds of volunteers" for its Red Kettle Campaign for 2021. These volunteers are also known as the holiday helpers of The Salvation Army.

Volunteers with the Red Kettle Campaign for The Salvation Army are truly making a difference every time they ring the bell. The best part? The bell ringers are gathering donations that will stay local. The funds raised are "directly impacting the lives of your neighbors by helping them in their time of need. When (volunteers) ring the bell, "they're) making change happen."

$300,000 is a huge goal and that's why The Salvation Army needs your help now more than ever. If you're interested in volunteering with The Salvation Army, click here to learn more about this feel good opportunity and then register to share some of your time this holiday season!

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS: