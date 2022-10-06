35th Annual ‘Coats for All Campaign’ Going on Now in Sioux Falls

It won't be long now until you'll need to drag out that warm winter coat again for several months. Oh joy, right?

What's sad and frightening at the same time is not everyone in the Sioux Empire has a warm coat, hat, and gloves to wear during the bitter cold months here in South Dakota.

Our friends over at Dakota News Now are once again doing their best to change that.

Over the past few weeks, they've been holding their annual "Coats for All" campaign. A clothing drive designed to provide warm winter coats, hats, and gloves for those less fortunate here in our area.

Dakota News Now, together with Billion Auto, Avera, and Sioux Laundry have all teamed up with the Salvation Army for the 35th annual Coats for All campaign. The coat drive is nearing the halfway point already and Friday (October 14) they want to make it even easier for you to get involved.

Dakota News Now reports, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM that day, they will have a drive-thru and drop-off event set up. People are invited to drop off coats that are in good condition during those hours at the Dakota News Now studio at 325 S. 1st Avenue in downtown Sioux Falls. You won't even need to get out of your car, as volunteers will be at the 12th Street Plaza entrance ready to collect your donations.

According to Dakota News Now, the folks at the Salvation Army have a big-time need for new and gently-used coats, hats, gloves, and other warm attire that can be given out to our friends and neighbors here in the Sioux Empire who could really use them this winter season.

If your schedule doesn't work to drop off a coat on Friday (October 14), you can also find drop boxes located at all Billion Auto dealership locations in Sioux Falls, Dell Rapids, and Worthing. The Salvation Army office is also accepting donations until Friday, (October 21).

Source: Dakota News Now

