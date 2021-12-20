South Dakota State Park Winter Video On CBS Sunday Morning

CBS Sunday Morning ends their shows broadcast every week with an often breathtaking wilderness video. The segment is called “Do Nothing for Two Minutes”.

This last weekend's piece featured a beautiful South Dakota winter snowscape. It was shot by Sioux Falls photographer Kevin Kjergaard at Newton Hills State Park just outside of Canton or about 30 minutes south of Sioux Falls.

Newton Hills is a wonderful state park with miles of wooded trails peppered with lovely vistas and lots of wildlife.

Get our free mobile app

This video captures the picturesque serenity of the park's oak woods during and after a recent December snowfall. The deer herd seems almost ambivalent to the photographer's presence.

I have walked the trails of Newton Hills State Park many times in many seasons and I very much appreciate the way Kjergaard captured the power of this South Dakota gem.

Others who commented on Youtube seem to agree with me...

bbygrlpt2: Beautiful!!! We have to protect our nature!

Ann Smith: That is as close to a white Christmas as I will get this year in NYC. I will keep re-playing this segment to remind me of what Christmas used to look like ....decades ago.

Cathy S: Those deer! I felt I was communing with each one!

Barbara Wright: So Very Beautiful!

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS: