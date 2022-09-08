Watch Sioux Falls Officer Learn A Sweet New Trick

There's a fun saying that "you can't teach an old dog new tricks." Well in this case, you can teach police officers new skateboard tricks in minutes.

Some kids in Sioux Falls were hanging out in the park riding on their skateboards. A couple of Sioux Falls Police Officers noticed all the fun they were having. So the kids invited the Sioux Falls Police Officers to join in. The Sioux Falls Police Officers probably thought they were just going to watch.

The kids actually took the time to teach the Sioux Falls Police Officers how to ride on a skateboard. The result? The Sioux Falls Police Officers pretty much nailed their first lesson! For the most part, they stayed on the board.

Our news partners at Dakota News Now were able to acquire the exclusive video of the officers cruising on their boards in Sioux Falls. Alisha Powers and her daughter were able to capture the Sioux Falls Police Officers practicing their sweet skating skills at a local park. The best part was hearing the other kids cheering the officers on! Their words of encouragement pushed the officers to keep trying.

In the video, one of the police officers really nailed a turn just after a couple of times on the skateboard.

Let's face it: Being a police officer can be tough some days. But interacting with kids and having fun on the job can make the hard days worth it.

You can watch the full video of the Sioux Falls Police Officers skating around the park by clicking here.

