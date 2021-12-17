South Dakota’s Best French Fries Found in Sioux Falls Restaurant

As Americans, we sure do love our french fries. So much so, that we eat around 30 pounds per year, on average. And if you live here in the Sioux Empire, there are plenty of places with tasty fries. In fact, four restaurants cracked the top ten on this list. But one Sioux Falls eatery stands above the rest, with the most delicious fries in the entire state.

Best Things South Dakota has compiled a list of the 9, can't miss places for french fries in South Dakota. And you won't have to travel far to find number one on this list.

Here's the top 9, According to Best Things South Dakota:

J.L. Beers, Sioux Falls Sickies Garage, Rapid City/Sioux Falls Black Hills Burger and Bun Company, Custer Ode to Food and Drinks, Sioux Falls Lewie's Saloon & Eatery Taphouse 41, Sioux Falls Badlands Saloon and Grille, Wall Mustang Sally's, Deadwood BaRLee’s, Keystone

Seeing some of your favorite places to grab fries on this list? You're in good company.

Best Things South Dakota writes that the key factor which put J.L. Beers a notch above the rest was its seasoning.

When ordering, a customer can choose between Sea salt, Cajun, Jalapeno cheddar, Barbecue, and Parmesan Garlic seasonings.

Sickies also have amazing fries, as do the other Sioux Falls entries on the list, Ode to Food & Drinks and Taphouse 41 (can you say duck fat fries?).

To read the descriptions for the entire list, check out the article from Best Things South Dakota here.

Story Source: Best Things South Dakota

