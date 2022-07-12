Where Can You Eat Free Fries This Wednesday in Sioux Falls?

Calling all french fry lovers in the Sioux Empire! If you're craving a savory snack, then National French Fry Day is the perfect day to enjoy just that.

This coming Wednesday, July 13th, fast food restaurants across the country are offering fry foodies free french fries to celebrate this tasty holiday. Sioux Falls fast food establishments are even joining in on the fun.

Several fast food chains are giving away free french fries for National French Fry Day. Hip2Save and CNN have identified all the fast food places that are giving away delicious and salty fries. Specifically, McDonalds and Wendy's are going big this national holiday.

A recent article from CNN says, "McDonald's will give away free orders of large fries — with no purchase necessary." Loyalty program customers can even order through the McDonald's app to get their hands on free fries. What's Wendy's doing to commemorate this holiday? The fast food establishment is apparently offering a whole "Fry Week!" CNN explains that Wendy's "is offering free fries with specific purchases that will change each day this week. For example, on Tuesday Wendy's customers can get free medium fries with any salad purchase." Wendy's free fries with purchase deals days according to Hip2Save include:

Thursday 7/14 – Get FREE Small Breakfast Seasoned Potatoes with any mobile order purchase

Friday 7/15 – Get a FREE Medium Fry with an Any Size Fry mobile order purchase

There's one more fast food joint having a big party all year-long for french fries: Burger King! They are giving away free fries every day of the week! Hip2Save tells french fry eaters that this offer is for its Royal Perks member.

So have as many fries as you want this National French Fry Day! You deserve it!

