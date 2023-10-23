‘Soup’s ON!’ In Minnesota, South Dakota, Iowa This Is Soup Season

Smell that? As soon as you walk through the door the unmistakable aroma of chicken, potato, tomato, chowder, or chili. Yep, it's soup season.

But hold on! True soup lovers don't wait for a particular season. And I include myself in that group. We cook and eat soup all year long.

The fall season finds the kitchen to be the busiest room of any home with all the stock pots, cutting boards, and containers coming out of storage.

So, what is your go-to soup concoction? If it's made from scratch, set it in front of me.

38 CHICKEN SOUP RECIPES

By the end of November, our house will have no less than 5 different soups, chowders, stews, and bisques in the freezer. We are a house of only 2, but we eat soup all year round.

Looking for a bowl of comfort? How about this Broccoli Cheese recipe that uses a bread bowl?

It's no surprise that South Dakota would take a liking to its state bird with Pheasant Stew.

Minnesota taste buds favor one of its prize commodities after the fall harvest of wild rice.

For the folks in Iowa, no not just corn, but add in the pork.

Midwest Living has another take on some of the Best Soups of the Midwest, and it may surprise you what our neighboring states like to slurp.

With the holidays approaching, one soup that is popular is Oyster Stew. This one is always a head-scratcher for me. It's a soup NOT a stew!

