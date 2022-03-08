South Carolina Remains atop Women’s AP Top 25 Despite Loss

South Carolina Remains atop Women&#8217;s AP Top 25 Despite Loss

South Carolina is still No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll despite suffering its second loss of the season.

The Gamecocks fell to Kentucky in the Southeastern Conference tournament title game but stayed atop the poll ahead of No. 2 Stanford.

South Carolina received 17 first-place votes from the 30-member national media panel. Stanford, which won the Pac-12 tournament, got 11.

North Carolina State was third with Baylor and Louisville rounding out the top five teams. Central Florida entered the poll for the first time in school history, coming in at No. 25.

RecordPtsPrv
1. South Carolina (17)29-27351
2. Stanford (11)28-37292
3. NC State (2)29-36963
4. Baylor25-56545
5. Louisville25-46084
6. UConn24-56017
7. Texas23-65409
8. Iowa23-753712
9. LSU25-55126
10. Iowa St.25-54848
11. Indiana22-845714
12. Michigan22-640510
13. Maryland21-837911
14. Ohio St.23-633513
15. BYU25-228217
16. Kentucky19-11231-
17. Virginia Tech23-922921
18. North Carolina23-622716
19. Tennessee23-821518
20. Arizona20-721414
21. Oklahoma23-716719
22. Notre Dame22-816420
23. Florida Gulf Coast27-213022
24. Princeton22-444-
25. UCF22-342-

Others receiving votes: Villanova 32, Miami 24, Mississippi 22, Colorado 12, Georgia Tech 9, Georgia 7, Florida 7, Toledo 7, Nebraska 4, Kansas 3, Oregon 3, Utah 2, IUPUI 1.

