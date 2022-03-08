South Carolina Remains atop Women’s AP Top 25 Despite Loss

South Carolina is still No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll despite suffering its second loss of the season.

The Gamecocks fell to Kentucky in the Southeastern Conference tournament title game but stayed atop the poll ahead of No. 2 Stanford.

South Carolina received 17 first-place votes from the 30-member national media panel. Stanford, which won the Pac-12 tournament, got 11.

North Carolina State was third with Baylor and Louisville rounding out the top five teams. Central Florida entered the poll for the first time in school history, coming in at No. 25.

Record Pts Prv 1. South Carolina (17) 29-2 735 1 2. Stanford (11) 28-3 729 2 3. NC State (2) 29-3 696 3 4. Baylor 25-5 654 5 5. Louisville 25-4 608 4 6. UConn 24-5 601 7 7. Texas 23-6 540 9 8. Iowa 23-7 537 12 9. LSU 25-5 512 6 10. Iowa St. 25-5 484 8 11. Indiana 22-8 457 14 12. Michigan 22-6 405 10 13. Maryland 21-8 379 11 14. Ohio St. 23-6 335 13 15. BYU 25-2 282 17 16. Kentucky 19-11 231 - 17. Virginia Tech 23-9 229 21 18. North Carolina 23-6 227 16 19. Tennessee 23-8 215 18 20. Arizona 20-7 214 14 21. Oklahoma 23-7 167 19 22. Notre Dame 22-8 164 20 23. Florida Gulf Coast 27-2 130 22 24. Princeton 22-4 44 - 25. UCF 22-3 42 -

Others receiving votes: Villanova 32, Miami 24, Mississippi 22, Colorado 12, Georgia Tech 9, Georgia 7, Florida 7, Toledo 7, Nebraska 4, Kansas 3, Oregon 3, Utah 2, IUPUI 1.