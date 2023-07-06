South Dakota Adds Former Hawkeye Ferentz to Staff

The South Dakota Coyote Football program has made several staffing changes this offseason, but the one made this week will catch more eyes than any other.

Per GoYotes.com, Coach Bob Nielson has added Steve Ferentz, the son of longtime Iowa Hawkeyes Head Coach Kirk Ferentz to the staff.

Ferentz will serve as the Outside Linebackers Coach for the upcoming season.

It's a marquee name headed to town. Ferentz most recently spent time in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins, and has also worked as a Coach at Central Michigan and Iowa, his alma mater.

Ferentz played under his father from 2012-2016 and was a part of the Iowa Hawkeyes most recent Rose Bowl team.

The South Dakota Coyote Football program opens the 2023 season on the road at Missouri on Thursday, August 31st.

Home games this season for the Coyotes include dates against St. Thomas, Lamar, Murray State, Youngstown State, South Dakota State, and North Dakota.

For more information, and for tickets, visit their official site.

Source: GoYotes.com