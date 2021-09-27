South Dakota Announces Locations for October Sobriety Checkpoints
As we get ready to turn another page on the 2021 calendar, local law enforcement officials are continuing in their efforts to crack down on drunk driving in South Dakota.
The Department of Public Safety has announced plans to span South Dakota in October to conduct a series of sobriety checkpoints.
In a press release, the DPS said there are 15 checkpoints planned for the month.
SOUTH DAKOTA OCTOBER SOBRIETY CHECKPOINT LOCATIONS:
- Beadle County
- Bennett County
- Brookings County
- Brown County
- Butte County
- Charles Mix County
- Clay County
- Codington County
- Custer County
- Jerauld County
- Lawrence County
- Minnehaha County
- Pennington County
- Stanley County
- Walworth County
As is typical with these announcements, the exact dates, times, and locations of each checkpoint are not being disclosed.
The monthly checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol with the help of local law enforcement.
