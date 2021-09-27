South Dakota Announces Locations for October Sobriety Checkpoints

As we get ready to turn another page on the 2021 calendar, local law enforcement officials are continuing in their efforts to crack down on drunk driving in South Dakota.

The Department of Public Safety has announced plans to span South Dakota in October to conduct a series of sobriety checkpoints.

In a press release, the DPS said there are 15 checkpoints planned for the month.

SOUTH DAKOTA OCTOBER SOBRIETY CHECKPOINT LOCATIONS:

Beadle County

Bennett County

Brookings County

Brown County

Butte County

Charles Mix County

Clay County

Codington County

Custer County

Jerauld County

Lawrence County

Minnehaha County

Pennington County

Stanley County

Walworth County

As is typical with these announcements, the exact dates, times, and locations of each checkpoint are not being disclosed.

The monthly checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol with the help of local law enforcement.

