South Dakota Black Hills Winter Storm [PICTURES]
On the eve of Halloween a Winter Storm is passing through the Black Hills of South Dakota. In the higher elevations conditions range from a dusting of snow and wet roads to white-out conditions.
The National Weather Service forecast indicates this system should me moving out Wednesday evening bringing sunny skies for Thursday and Friday.
US 14A Spearfish Canyon
US 385
US HYW 16
US HYW 85 Hardy Station
I90 Sturgis
