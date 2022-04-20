South Dakota Bookstore An Amazing Space To Visit

Where in South Dakota is Mitzi's located?

When I say Mitzi's Books is in Rapid City, (510 Main Street) don't roll your eyes. It is so worth the stop whenever you're close.

What makes Mitzi's Books so special?

To book lovers, like my entire family, this two-story haven in Rapid City would be a dream come true! So many nooks and crannies, so many books, so much stuff!

In fact, my older sibling and her husband were both bookstore managers at major bookstore chains for decades, and still collect books they love. A lot of books!

But when they worked at these bookstores, customer service was still a thing in them. Every employee knew something about the books, music, movies, and more, that they had in stock. Even if only where they were located.

Get our free mobile app

And, if they didn't know they would take the time to find out for you. I miss that kind of bookstore customer service.

What else makes this bookstore worth the drive from- -anywhere?

It is an old-fashioned place with books of all kinds, even hard-to-find titles, a monthly book club, readings, authors from all over coming in to do book signings, and very special storytimes for children.

Also, the storefront, (when Rapid City weather allows) is just as much fun as what is inside this book fan's heaven.

Do they have other merchandise?

The massive choice of books is just one reason to stop at Mitzi's Books next time you're anywhere near Rapid City. They have a ton of gift items from mugs to shirts, towels to tote bags, plus artwork and games.

Yes, you can shop online, but exploring this remarkable store is 99.9% of the joy!

Source: Only in Your State/South Dakota

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":8705,"3":{"1":0},"12":0,"16":11}">