South Dakota Coyote FB in Top 10 For First Time Since 2017

For the first time in six years, the University of South Dakota Coyote Football program is among the top 10 teams in the country at the FCS level.

USD, coming off of an impressive 38-7 Dakota Days win over conference newcomer Murray State, is now ranked #10 in the country after their 4-1 start to the season.

The lone loss of the year came against FBS competition, as the Yotes fell in Columbia, Missouri against the Missouri Tigers in the opener back on August 31st.

Since that time, USD has picked up wins over St. Thomas, Lamar, #2 North Dakota State, and Murray State to elevate their ranking.

This week, they moved from #15 to #10 in the latest Stats Perform FCS poll:

Stats Perform Top 25

1. South Dakota State (5-0)

2. Montana State (4-1)

3. Idaho (5-1)

4. Sacramento State (4-1)

5. Furman (4-1)

6. North Dakota State (4-1)

7. Incarnate Word (4-1)

8. Delaware (4-1)

9. Western Carolina (5-1)

10. South Dakota (4-1)

11. William & Mary (4-2)

12. Holy Cross (4-2)

13. Southern Illinois (4-1)

14. North Carolina Central (5-1)

15. North Dakota (3-2)

16. Montana (5-1)

17. UT Martin (5-1)

18. Florida A&M (5-1)

19. Harvard (4-0)

20. Central Arkansas (4-2)

21. Eastern Washington (2-3)

22. Weber State (3-3)

23. Youngstown State (3-2)

24. Albany (4-2)

25. Chattanooga (4-2)

It's an impressive feat, but College Football is a prove-yourself-every-week kind of sport. The Yotes will have to just that this weekend, as they host fellow ranked MVFC opponent Youngstown State on Saturday.

Follow along at GoYotes.com for the latest news, stats, updates, and more on all things Coyote Football.

