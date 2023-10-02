South Dakota Coyotes Leap into Latest Coaches Poll
It was a great weekend to be a Yote. The USD Football team went up to Fargo and took down #2 NDSU with a 24-19 road stunner.
Now, the Coyotes are getting a number by their name as well.
Many have wondered just how high the team will be ranked following the marquee win, and now we have an answer (at least in the Coaches Poll).
In this week's AFCA Coaches Poll, the Yotes make their first appearance of the season as the 21st ranked team in the country:
|1
|South Dakota St. (26)
|4-0
|650
|1
|D. No. 11 North Dakota, 42-21
|Oct. 7 at No. 22 Illinois St.
|2
|Montana St.
|4-1
|621
|3
|D. Portland St., 38-22
|Oct. 14 vs. Cal Poly
|3
|Idaho
|4-1
|595
|6
|D. No. 25 Eastern Washington, 44-36
|Oct. 7 at Cal Poly
|4
|Furman
|3-1
|533
|7
|Idle
|Oct. 7 vs. The Citadel
|5
|Southern Illinois
|4-0
|514
|10
|D. Missouri St., 33-20
|Oct. 7 at Youngstown St.
|6
|UIW
|3-1
|509
|8
|Idle
|Oct. 7 vs. Southeastern Louisiana
|7
|Sacramento St.
|4-1
|505
|9
|D. Northern Arizona, 31-30
|Oct. 14 at Northern Colorado
|8
|North Dakota St.
|3-1
|497
|2
|Lost to South Dakota, 24-19
|Oct. 7 at Missouri St.
|9
|William & Mary
|4-1
|393
|4
|Lost to Elon, 14-6
|Oct. 7 at Virginia
|10
|Delaware
|3-1
|390
|12
|Idle
|Oct. 7 vs. Duquesne
|11
|North Carolina Central
|4-1
|336
|13
|D. Campbell, 49-48
|Oct. 7 at Elon
|12
|Holy Cross
|3-2
|333
|5
|Lost to No. 24 Harvard, 38-28
|Oct. 7 at Bucknell
|13
|Montana
|4-1
|297
|16
|D. Idaho St., 28-20
|Oct. 7 at No. 18 UC Davis
|14
|Weber St.
|3-2
|292
|14
|D. Northern Colorado, 28-21
|Oct. 7 vs. Northern Arizona
|15
|North Dakota
|2-2
|244
|11
|Lost to No. 1 South Dakota St., 42-21
|Oct. 7 vs. Western Illinois
|16
|Florida A&M
|4-1
|234
|18
|D. Mississippi Valley St., 31-7
|Oct. 7 at Southern
|17
|Western Carolina
|4-1
|228
|21
|D. The Citadel, 49-14
|Oct. 7 at No. 20 Chattanooga
|18
|UC Davis
|3-2
|215
|20
|D. Cal Poly, 31-13
|Oct. 7 vs. No. 13 Montana
|19
|Harvard
|3-0
|200
|24
|D. No. 5 Holy Cross, 38-28
|Oct. 6 vs. Cornell
|20
|Chattanooga
|4-1
|188
|22
|D. Wofford, 23-13
|Oct. 7 vs. No. 17 Western Carolina
|21
|South Dakota
|3-1
|100
|NR
|D. No. 2 North Dakota St., 24-19
|Oct. 7 vs. Murray St.
|22
|Illinois St.
|3-1
|62
|NR
|Idle
|Oct. 7 vs. No. 1 South Dakota St.
|23
|UT Martin
|4-1
|60
|NR
|D. Tennessee St., 20-10
|Oct. 7 at No. 25t Eastern Illinois
|24
|New Hampshire
|2-3
|51
|17
|Lost to Towson, 54-51
|Oct. 14 vs. Albany
|25t.
|Eastern Illinois
|4-1
|45
|NR
|D. Northwestern St., 19-10
|Oct. 7 vs. No. 23 UT Martin
|25t.
|Rhode Island
|3-2
|45
|NR
|D. Bryant, 49-26
|Oct. 7 at Brown
The Bison fell to #8 in the poll, while rival South Dakota State retained the top spot after throttling visiting North Dakota 42-21 on Saturday.
Next up for the Coyotes, they return home for back-to-back games against Murray State and Youngstown State over the next two weeks.
