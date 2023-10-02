South Dakota Coyotes Leap into Latest Coaches Poll

It was a great weekend to be a Yote. The USD Football team went up to Fargo and took down #2 NDSU with a 24-19 road stunner.

Now, the Coyotes are getting a number by their name as well.

Many have wondered just how high the team will be ranked following the marquee win, and now we have an answer (at least in the Coaches Poll).

In this week's AFCA Coaches Poll, the Yotes make their first appearance of the season as the 21st ranked team in the country:

The Bison fell to #8 in the poll, while rival South Dakota State retained the top spot after throttling visiting North Dakota 42-21 on Saturday.

Next up for the Coyotes, they return home for back-to-back games against Murray State and Youngstown State over the next two weeks.

