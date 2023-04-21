South Dakota Coyotes Spring Game is Saturday, April 22nd

We're less than 24 hours away from our first look at the 2023 South Dakota Coyote football team.

According to GoYotes.com, the USD Football Spring Game will be held tomorrow, Saturday, April 22nd inside of the Dakota Dome in Vermillion.

Head Coach Bob Nielson and the Yotes will be on full display for fans, and admission is free:

Head football coach Bob Nielson and his program invite fans to join us inside the DakotaDome Saturday when his team presents its annual Spring Game which serves as the 15th and final practice of the spring season.



The event is free and open to the public. Doors open at noon.



New this year is a meet and greet with Coach Nielson and his staff inside the Dome Club following the game.



The Spring Game is expected to run from 1-2:30 p.m. The team will hold position drills for the first half hour and then compete for 70-80 plays.



Saturday's event is the final official practice ahead of the summer break. The team returns for eight weeks of training in June ahead of fall camp.

It's a great way to spend what will likely be a cold Saturday in our area.

Source: GoYotes.com

