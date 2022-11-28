South Dakota Day of Giving Is Transforming Lives

For those working in the nonprofit community, a win is seeing people's lives changed. And it's happening every day. Knowing the work they do benefits others in a way much of us never see. These individuals are the bridge for people like you and businesses like those you work for that profoundly impact those who need help the most.

You can join the movement on Tuesday, November 29 for a South Dakota Day of Giving in supporting a nonprofit. From pets to food. Education to after school. Adult daycare to YMCA. Art to veterans. Girls clubs to boys clubs.

Hundreds of non-profit organizations around South Dakota are waiting for you to make a difference, all in one day. Best of all, 100% of the gifts made on South Dakota Day of Giving go directly to the nonprofit organization you want to support.

Not a penny, nickel, or dime goes to anyone or anything but the nonprofit organization you gift to.

There are agencies in the Rapid City and Black Hills communities. Indian reservations throughout the state. Milbank to Dakota Dunes. Sioux Falls to Mobridge, and everywhere in between.

Pass the list of nonprofits around to your friends and coworkers. Pool your gifts for one, two, or a dozen.

