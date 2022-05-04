Health officials are warning others after a child in South Dakota has been found to have hepatitis.

According to Dakota News Now, a 10-year-old in Brown County received the diagnosis of hepatitis which is not a unique occurrence.

The child with hepatitis is believed to have come down with it in conjunction with adenovirus infection. The South Dakota Department of Health is working with the Centers for Disease Control to find the cause of this and other infections around the country.

Hepatitis, which is a case of an inflamed liver, can have symptoms that can include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, light-colored stools, and jaundice, or yellow skin or eyes.

While adenovirus infections are common, the hepatitis cases with it are not. Infections of adenovirus include cold-like symptoms, fever, sore throat, pneumonia, diarrhea, or pink eye.