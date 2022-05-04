Announcing the Return of Downtown Sioux Falls Art &#038; Wine Walk!

Announcing the Return of Downtown Sioux Falls Art & Wine Walk!

Downtown Sioux Falls is once again hosting the Spring Art & Wine Walk presented by Avera! This event is also part of the May First Friday celebration!

So in addition to all of the First Friday happenings, including free admission to the Washington Pavilion, 50% off of tickets to the State Theatre, shopping, food and drink specials - - the May Art & Wine Walk is making a live return this year!

This event not only highlights some of the best artists and artwork in our area but also shines a light on some of the tastiest wines that could "pass through your lips and over your gums, look out stomach - here it comes!"

One of the best combinations known to man is a bit of wine to relax the mind, and some art to open it. This fantastic experience is ours for the taking on Friday, May 6, from 5 to 8 PM in downtown Sioux Falls.

A wine-sampling punch card is only $25 or you can choose wine by the glass for $5 each. All of the art at 31 downtown locations is absolutely free, as is the music at several of the locations.

Here are just a few of the Art & Wine Walk locations:

  1. Papa Woodys - 775 N. Phillips Avenue
  2. South Dakota Public Broadcasting - 601 N. Phillips Avenue
  3. Rehfeld's Art Gallery - 431 N. Phillips Avenue
  4. DaDa Gastropub - 402 N. Main Avenue
  5. Intoxibakes - 421 N. Phillips Avenue/Suite 111
  6. 8th & Railroad Center - 401 E. 8th Street #200A
  7. Plum's Cooking - 401 E. 8th St #107
  8. Washington Pavilion Visual Art Center - 301 S. Main Ave

Check out the complete list of 31 locations for you to see, sample, and stroll to at Downtown Sioux Falls online and on Facebook.

The Ultimate Sioux Falls Visitor's Guide: A to Z

Sioux Falls has lots to explore; fun stuff for the whole family, food of every kind, educational opportunities, and more! If you have out-of-town guests visiting, show them around our city. Eat at places they've never eaten. Take them to places they'd never go. Take some great photos to post on social media (and don't forget the hashtag #HiFromSiouxFalls). We've even listed some cool hotels where they can stay if you don't have the room.

Sioux Falls, South Dakota. We call it the 'Sioux Empire.' It's the biggest city in the state with a population of nearly 200,000. We’re known for our namesake, Falls Park, along the Big Sioux River. Sioux Falls has received numerous accolades for its quality of life. We have been named the number one best place to rent in America. We’ve topped the list of Best States to Find a Job. Sioux Falls is the Best City in America for Young Professionals. 

We've appeared on lists such as Most Charming Small CitiesTop 10 Place to Raise Kids, and even ranked 10th in the 2020 Top 100 Best Places to Live. We have an abundance of achievements and you can see them on the Sioux Falls Development Foundation's website.

It's a pretty awesome city and that's why we think you should come and visit. If you're coming on business or pleasure, we've put together a list of places to go and things to see. We know you want to explore the attractions the city is known for like Falls Park, the Arc of Dreams, and the Sculpture Walk, but there's a lot more to see and do than just the touristy (that's really a word) stuff. The best places to go are where the locals go and we have a not your average, ordinary visitor's guide. 

Here's a list of over 100 things to do and places to go in Sioux Falls.

Click HERE for a list of all the places we mention and links to each one. Print it out or save it to your phone and use it as a reference when you're visiting. See you soon!

