What You Need to Know About October Art & Wine Walk

I've said it before and it bears repeating, you simply can't go wrong combining two of life's great pleasures -- art and wine! As proof positive, I submit for your approval, Downtown Sioux Falls (DTSF) Art & Wine Walk making its return on Friday, October 7, 2022, from 5 to 8 PM.

This event is well known for the opportunity to sample a wide variety of wines, but even more importantly you can see the work of local artists at no charge. This is a chance to discover something you may fall in love with and have to have, knowing it will bring something immensely satisfying to your life.

These tremendously talented artists work in a variety of different mediums. You'll find painters, sculptors, jewelry makers, photographers, woodworkers, graphic designers, poets, fiber and leather artists, and much more.

Not only can you see and purchase these works, but you can also have conversations with the artists who did them.

You can buy wine sampling punch cards for $25 from the participating locations on the evening of the event and you can also purchase wine for $5 per glass.

So gather your friends, get your walking shoes ready and make plans to do the October Art & Wine Walk from 5 to 9 PM on Friday, October 7 in downtown Sioux Falls.

For more information, see Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc., online, on Facebook, or call 605-338-4009.