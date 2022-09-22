What You Need to Know About October Art &#038; Wine Walk

What You Need to Know About October Art & Wine Walk

Getty/Thinkstock Images and Canva

I've said it before and it bears repeating, you simply can't go wrong combining two of life's great pleasures -- art and wine! As proof positive, I submit for your approval, Downtown Sioux Falls (DTSF) Art & Wine Walk making its return on Friday, October 7, 2022, from 5 to 8 PM.

This event is well known for the opportunity to sample a wide variety of wines, but even more importantly you can see the work of local artists at no charge. This is a chance to discover something you may fall in love with and have to have, knowing it will bring something immensely satisfying to your life.

These tremendously talented artists work in a variety of different mediums. You'll find painters, sculptors, jewelry makers, photographers, woodworkers, graphic designers, poets, fiber and leather artists, and much more.

Not only can you see and purchase these works, but you can also have conversations with the artists who did them.

You can buy wine sampling punch cards for $25 from the participating locations on the evening of the event and you can also purchase wine for $5 per glass.

 

So gather your friends, get your walking shoes ready and make plans to do the October Art & Wine Walk from 5 to 9 PM on Friday, October 7 in downtown Sioux Falls.

For more information, see Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc., online, on Facebook, or call 605-338-4009.

Top 14 Restaurants That Should Come Back to Sioux Falls

Some friends and I were getting together for dinner and we were trying to decide where to go. That’s when we started reminiscing about our favorite Sioux Falls restaurants that have come and gone. Here's a list of 14 restaurants I want to come back to Sioux Falls. What restaurants were your favorites that are no longer in Sioux Falls?
Filed Under: Downtown Art & Wine Walk, Downtown Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls
Categories: Articles, Sioux Falls Events, South Dakota
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls