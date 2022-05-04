The Philadelphia Eagles drafted a couple of players in this years draft who they believe can contribute right away in their first season.

Jordan Davis is a 6-foot-6, 340 pound defensive tackle, who Jonathan Gannon hopes can help make an impact and change the Eagles defense. The mountain of a man made 32 total tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks.

NFL Network draft analyst Chad Reuter thinks he can, listing Davis as one of his favorite picks in Round 1 from the weekend.

I projected the Eagles would trade up for Davis, because of his ridiculous athleticism at 341 pounds (his 4.78-second 40-yard dash bested some players weighing 100 pounds less), and because Philly gave up 18 rushing touchdowns in 2021 -- and that's exactly what they did, moving into No. 13 to draft him on Thursday. Tackles and sacks don't capture Davis' full impact; he controls the line of scrimmage by setting aside single blocks and anchoring against doubles. That will not only make running between the B-gaps difficult for the Eagles' opponents, but it will also free up veteran tackle Fletcher Cox and the team's linebackers to make plays.

Philadelphia’s defensive line room didn't have any player like Davis last season, who now joins Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox, Milton Williams and Marlon Tuipulotu.

"He is unique," Vice President of Player Personnel Andy Weidl. "There are not many guys that come around with his size, athleticism and explosion and the ability to run. His pro day workout was exceptional. Impressive guy."

The other player who made Reuters's rankings include third-round pick Nakobe Dean from Georgia. The linebacker feel into the third-round due to some injury concerns, but there is no doubt, if healthy, he could be a difference making football player.

Medical concerns and a lack of size (5-11, 229 pounds) hurt Dean during the evaluation process, but those issues didn't dissuade Eagles general manager Howie Roseman. Dean's instincts helped him close faster than maybe some other linebackers with pure speed, however, and the kind of secure tackling he practices should be coveted. A leader on a national title-winning defense, it's tough not to root for him after he fell into the third round.

Dean fell to the third round over concerns about a chest injury that would need surgery, but he insists that isn't the case.

"I'm ready to go," Dean said during his introductory press conference. "I know mini-camp is next week and I expect to be a full participant for that. You know, listening to things that are not true and it's costing me a lot of money."

Dean joins T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White and Davion Taylor in the linebacker room, which should be a significant upgrade over last years group.