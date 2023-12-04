Iowa State Alum Brock Purdy is Now the Favorite to Win NFL MVP

Life moves pretty fast. The San Francisco 49ers just a few weeks ago had lost three straight contests.

As always, shock and awe prevailed as we heard some takes about the team being overrated, and Quarterback Brock Purdy not being good enough.

That didn't last long.

After the 49ers dismantled the Philadelphia Eagles on the road on Sunday, they proved that they not only are currently the best team in the NFL, but that their quarterback is pretty special too.

Purdy tossed 4 touchdown passes, bringing his total for the season up to 23, and the Niners took the game 42-19.

Now, Purdy has found himself at new heights, as he is currently listed at ESPN Bet as the favorite to win the NFL MVP:

It's a remarkable feat for a guy that suffered a season ending elbow injury back in January.

Not only did he recover, as well as stave off the dreaded Sophomore slump, Purdy continues to get better each week.

The 49ers are now also +300 to win the Super Bowl this season, a good margin ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles (+550).

The MVP race is as wide open as we've seen at this stage over the last decade plus, but if Purdy continues his pace, it will be hard to bet against the former Iowa State Cyclone.

