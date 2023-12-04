Iowa State Alum Brock Purdy is Now the Favorite to Win NFL MVP

Iowa State Alum Brock Purdy is Now the Favorite to Win NFL MVP

Getty Images

Life moves pretty fast. The San Francisco 49ers just a few weeks ago had lost three straight contests.

As always, shock and awe prevailed as we heard some takes about the team being overrated, and Quarterback Brock Purdy not being good enough.

That didn't last long.

Get our free mobile app

After the 49ers dismantled the Philadelphia Eagles on the road on Sunday, they proved that they not only are currently the best team in the NFL, but that their quarterback is pretty special too.

Purdy tossed 4 touchdown passes, bringing his total for the season up to 23, and the Niners took the game 42-19.

Now, Purdy has found himself at new heights, as he is currently listed at ESPN Bet as the favorite to win the NFL MVP:

loading...

It's a remarkable feat for a guy that suffered a season ending elbow injury back in January.

Not only did he recover, as well as stave off the dreaded Sophomore slump, Purdy continues to get better each week.

The 49ers are now also +300 to win the Super Bowl this season, a good margin ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles (+550).

The MVP race is as wide open as we've seen at this stage over the last decade plus, but if Purdy continues his pace, it will be hard to bet against the former Iowa State Cyclone.

Source: ESPN Bet

Iowa Born Sports Stars

What do each of these stellar athletes have in common? They all hail from the Hawkeye State.

Gallery Credit: Johnny Marks

13 Famous Iowans

It's a great day for Iowans. The first ever Major League Baseball game was played in Dyersville, Iowa last night (August 12) in The Field of Dreams game and it was awesome!

What a great way to showcase a beautiful state and celebrate the hospitality of Iowans.

Iowa may seem far away from Tinsel Town, but The Hawkeye State has produced many famous actors, musicians, and athletes!

The following 13 are just the tip of the iceberg!

Minnesota Vikings In The Super Bowl? Yep, I Can Remember All Four

It's that time of year, the time when everyone is talking about the NFL's upcoming Super Bowl.

It may be hard to believe, but there was a time when the Minnesota Vikings went to the Super Bowl.

And then they went again. And then again. And then again. Hey, we were one of the greatest teams of all time!

Unfortunately, it was the same time the Vikings lost the Super Bowl. And then again. And then again. And then again. Well, at least we must have been one of the second-best teams of all time!

For a whole lot of Vikings fans...you know, the ones who walk around with younger bones...the Vikings have never been to the Super Bowl.

Then there's the ol' dog that is me. I remember the first time... and the second... and the third... and the fourth.

Gallery Credit: Randy McDaniel

Filed Under: 49ers, Ames, award, Brock Purdy, ca, California, Eagles, Football, Iowa, Iowa State, ISU, MVP, NFL, niners, purdy, quarterback, San Francisco 49ers, sf
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls