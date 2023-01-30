Iowa State’s Purdy Injured in 49ers Loss, Ending Dream Season

The 2022 rookie season for 'Mr. Irrelevant' has come to an end. It will go down as perhaps the most unlikely script in the history of the league.

Brock Purdy, who starred at Iowa State in college, was taken with the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft and was an afterthought after making the opening day roster as the third quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers.

The injuries to San Francisco's top two quarterbacks during the season weren't unbelievable, but Purdy stepping in and guiding the team to just 1 game short of the Super Bowl is truly miraculous.

Iowa State Grad Brock Purdy in the 2023 NFC Championship

On Sunday, Purdy injured his elbow early in the game, and the season quickly unraveled at the hands of the Super Bowl-bound Philadelphia Eagles.

The 49ers have released an update on Purdy's injury, which clearly limited him throughout the remainder of the game:

The Niners believe Purdy sprained his ulnar collateral ligament, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter, and he will undergo an MRI Monday. The hope is that the UCL is not ruptured and would require only a six-week recovery.

"My arm felt like it stretched out," Purdy said. "I felt really just like a lot of shocks all over from my elbow down to my wrist, front and back. Just pain really, all over."

Although a very disappointing end in a 31-7 loss in the NFC title game, this season for both the Niners and Brock Purdy should not be forgotten.

He had many firsts throughout the year and had a Cinderella season only the likes of Tom Brady and Kurt Warner have ever experienced.

In 9 games (including 6 starts), Purdy finishes his rookie season with a perfect 6-0 record as a starter, with 1,374 passing yards, and 13 touchdowns to just 4 interceptions in the regular season.

In the postseason, Purdy went 2-1 as a starter with 569 passing yards and 3 touchdown passes in the 3 games.

Now the question remains in San Francisco, will Purdy be 'the guy' as the 49ers and all franchises prepare for the 2023 season following the conclusion of the Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will meet for Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

